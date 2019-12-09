Priyanka Chaturvedi hits back at Amruta Fadnavis' 'hypocrisy' remark

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged in a war of words on Twitter over media reports that the recently-elected Uddhav Thackeray government was planning to cut around 1,000 trees in Aurangabad to build a memorial for the late Bal Thackeray.

On Sunday, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted, "Hypocrisy is a disease! Get well soon @ShivSena! Tree cutting -- at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission -- unpardonable sins!!"

Ma’am, sorry to disappoint you but the truth is that not a single tree will be cut for the memorial, mayor has confirmed it too.

Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon

PS: Commission to cut trees is a new policy measure promoted by @bjpmaha ? https://t.co/yfoubeVRzL — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 8, 2019

In her tweet, she was referring to Uddhav Thackeray staying the work of the construction of Metro-3 car shed at Aarey until further notice. This was the first decision he took after being sworn in as chief minister.

However, Aurangabad mayor Nandkumar Ghodele rejected the claims and said, "There has been talks circulating that we are going to cut trees to build a memorial for HinduHriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. As a Mayor, I would like to clarify — we are going to ensure that no trees are cut for the construction of the memorial."

She also questioned if the commission to cut trees was a "new policy measure promoted by the BJP". Later, she tweeted a video of the mayor clarifying that no trees will be cut and said, "Hope this helps in speedier recovery. As always, happy to help."