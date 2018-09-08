Priyanka Chopra slays in an all-black ensemble at international fashion show

bollywood-fashion

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in a low-cut black outfit. Mum Madhu Chopra accompanied her at the Daily Front Row's Fashion and Media Awards 2018 in New York

Priyanka Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

After the future Mrs Jonas' engagement news, Priyanka Chopra is back to the business! The actress is often spotted showing her love for the American singer Nick Jonas. Be it a vacation, or a game show to attend, the duo is always together.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended the Daily Front Row's Fashion and Media Awards 2018 in New York sans fiance Nick Jonas. The actor made heads turn in a low-cut black outfit. Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra accompanied the desi girl.

She, however, preferred to sit in a row behind her. Of late, mama Chopra has been accompanying PeeCee everywhere. She recently with her at one of the US Open matches too. A bit strange as all this while, PeeCee was up and about alone.

After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement last month with a 'Roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai. Both the events were attended by near and dear ones of the couple.

Soon after the ceremony, Nick flew to the US while PeeCee stayed back to continue shooting for her upcoming project The Sky is Pink.

