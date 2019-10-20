Priyanka Chopra and Anusha Dandekar: New BFFs in B-town?

Bollywood is a place where friendships can blossom between two random people at any point in time. The latest example is that of Priyanka Chopra and Anusha Dandekar, who seem to be the latest BFFs in tinsel town. Nope, we aren't saying this, Dandekar's Instagram is.

Dandekar has become an integral part of Chopra's gang of pals. She was with the actress in Los Angeles recently where the Jonas Brothers performed at the Sucker tour. In several of the pictures shared by the star, Dandekar is either by her side or in the background. More recently, it happened at the Karva Chauth where Chopra shared a picture, have a look:

Here's another one!

View this post on Instagram Me and my friends ðÂÂÂ#karvachauth2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onOct 17, 2019 at 5:45pm PDT

It is not exactly known when the two clicked, considering they have never worked together. Guess some friendships just happen and are for keeps.

On the work front, Chopra recently starred in The Sky Is Pink, which received rave reviews both in India and internationally. She is now all geared up to star with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix's The White Tiger.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates