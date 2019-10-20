Priyanka Chopra and Anusha Dandekar: New BFFs in B-town?
Anusha Dandekar shares a picture with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Instagram and we wonder if it is the beginning of a new friendship in the Tinsel Town!
Bollywood is a place where friendships can blossom between two random people at any point in time. The latest example is that of Priyanka Chopra and Anusha Dandekar, who seem to be the latest BFFs in tinsel town. Nope, we aren't saying this, Dandekar's Instagram is.
Dandekar has become an integral part of Chopra's gang of pals. She was with the actress in Los Angeles recently where the Jonas Brothers performed at the Sucker tour. In several of the pictures shared by the star, Dandekar is either by her side or in the background. More recently, it happened at the Karva Chauth where Chopra shared a picture, have a look:
Here's another one!
View this post on Instagram
It is not exactly known when the two clicked, considering they have never worked together. Guess some friendships just happen and are for keeps.
On the work front, Chopra recently starred in The Sky Is Pink, which received rave reviews both in India and internationally. She is now all geared up to star with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix's The White Tiger.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan may be known to be choosy about her friends, but her friendship with Amrita Arora go way back! They have not just stayed together through the thick and thin, but their bonding has only deepened over the years
-
Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan are BFFs and have grown up together. Alia calls her Kanchu and the duo's social media accounts are always flooded with their pictures from various parties or trips
-
Rani Mukerji and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant have been thick friends since ages. It was once said that Vaibhavi would also accompany Rani to her 'sasural' post marriage
-
Ekta Kapoor and TV's popular actress Anita Hassanandani have been best of friends since many years. "I have known Ekta since I was 16 years old and she has been a very integral part of my journey. She’s not just my best friend, she’s also someone who really inspires me," Anita Hassanandani told mid-day
-
Farah Khan and Sania Mirza may not have been from the same industry but the duo has been best friends since ages. "She is my most favourite friend, who has been an older sister to me that I didn't have. Probably don't say it often but I love you and thank you for being who you are to me," Sania had posted an emotional message on Instagram.
-
Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the hottest BFFs in B-town. Sonam loves Jacqueline a lot and even wanted Jacky to date her cousin Arjun Kapoor and said they had her support and blessings.
-
Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'cruz, who featured in the film 'Mubarakan', are said to be best friends in real-life. Gone are the days when cat fights used to be the most common issues between two leading ladies of a film. But, things have changed for good. During the shoot of Mubarakan in England, Ileana and Athiya become best pals.
-
Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker shared screen space in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. "During the shoot of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', we were literally asked to sit away from each other. We have conversations outside of films and filmy gossip," said Swara to mid-day. They have been inseparable since then.
-
Smriti Irani, now a politician, became a household name after playing Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The ladies have been good friends since then.
-
The ageless beauties of Bollywood have been friends for decades now. Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen have busted all Bollywood stereotypes about actresses
Who says Bollywood actresses can't be friends? Here's a look at B-Town beauties who have busted this myth and stood by each other through thick and thin (All pics/Instagram)
