Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra ban alcohol and cigarettes on Pahuna sets

Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu ban the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol on Pahuna set

After having previously enhanced the working conditions of the female crew in their company, Purple Pebbles, Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu have taken a step further to ensure a healthy working environment for children.

Collaborating with kids on their upcoming Sikkimese film, Pahuna, the mother-daughter duo has put in place a no-smoking and no-alcohol policy. Dr Madhu Chopra tells mid-day, "Since the film features children as the protagonists, we put this rule in place to prevent passive smoking, which would have adverse health effects. We wanted to have a professional and positive environment, where they felt secure and cared for."

Chopra adds that the new regulations did not inspire any backlash. "None of my cast or crew members gave us any hassle. I was blessed to have an accepting and understanding crew who adapted to a child-friendly environment without any apparent discontent."

In the past, the duo had introduced flexible working hours for mothers in their crew, apart from offering benefits during maternity leaves. They also expressed their desire to create an in-house creche.

