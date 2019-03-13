Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra spotted at hospital in Khar

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and mother, Madhu Chopra, were said to be visiting an ailing family member

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Before Priyanka Chopra Jonas left for Los Angeles on Monday night, she was spotted at a Khar hospital. The actor and mother, Madhu Chopra, were said to be visiting an ailing family member. The two spent considerable time at the hospital.

Here are her pictures:



Madhu Chopra clicked at Hinduja hospital (All Pics/Yogen Shah)



Priyanka Chopra with mother Madhu clicked at Hinduja hospital



The actor was in the country for the engagement of brother Siddharth and for the wrap-up shoot of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic? and is currently gearing up for her Hindi film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

