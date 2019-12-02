Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

'It couple' of Bollywood as well as Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated one year of wedded bliss on December 1, 2019. The duo shared the news and sent warm wishes to each other on social media.

"One year ago today we said forever," the singer captioned a snap where the duo is seen following both Indian and Western rituals. From holding hands before a flower-adorned altar on their special day to taking 'pheras,' (rounds) the pictures speak a lot about their love. "Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary," she too captioned the picture on social media.

The 'Baywatch' actor too expressed adoration for her husband, in a separate post which showcased highlights from their wedding ceremony.

"My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me.. Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas," she wrote.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post right here:

Priyanka also thanked her fans and followers for their "love and good wishes. Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed," she added.

Priyanka and Nick got married in two elaborate ceremonies, as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018, in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and as per Hindu rituals on December 2 at the same venue. Continuing the celebration, the duo then hosted a wedding reception in Delhi - which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, the 37-year-old actor was recently shooting for her next 'The White Tiger' in the national capital whereas Nick successfully wrapped up his 'Happiness Begins' tour along with his brothers, Kevin and Joe, which started in August in Miami, Florida.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI