Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate two years of their first date in the most adorable way!

Everyone still wonders how the It Couple of Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas met and dated before the got married. Well, many are still unaware how the duo met, but May 26 marks as a special day for them. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out on their first date two years ago today. The cute couple took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans. Here's what Priyanka Chopra wrote for her hubby Nick.

If you think this one is the cutest, wait until you read what Nick has to say for his beloved wife.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are beyond adores!

Ever since the lockdown, the 37-year-old actor is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, United States. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending quality time with each other. From taking piano lessons from Nick to cuddling with the American singer, Priyanka Chopra is doing it all!

Priyanka and Nick are known for their social media PDA. If not so, the couple is often snapped by the shutterbugs walking hand in hand, and it seems like they are smitten with each other ever since they have met. Even their exotic vacations are worth envying!

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim among many others. She will next be seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

