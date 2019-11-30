Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a delicious Thanksgiving and this video is proof

It's the Thanksgiving weekend in the US and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling stuffed. As it was the first time she and Nick Jonas were celebrating the festival after their wedding, singer husband Nick Jonas had lined up a huge spread (inset). Though PeeCee is a foodie, it was too much for her to handle. Tomorrow, the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary, so more feasting is in store.

Talking about Nick first, he posted a video on Instagram to wish everyone Thanksgiving and it's likely to win your hearts. The video showcases some irresistible delicacies and we warn you not to watch it on an empty stomach.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy thanksgiving everyone! A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onNov 28, 2019 at 3:51pm PST

And now talking about Chopra, she also posted an adorable picture with her hubby and wrote- Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. I'm so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Have a look at her post right here:

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, The Sky Is Pink and now gears up for Netflix's The White Tiger, starring Rajkummar Rao. As far as Nick is concerned, he had the biggest moment of his life when his album was nominated at the Grammys.

