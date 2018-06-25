Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head to Goa

The rumoured lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took off for Goa

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Last evening, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at Kalina's Gate No 8 terminal from where celebrities fly off on private jets. The rumoured lovebirds took off for Goa.



Parineeti Chopra. Pics/Yogen Shah

PeeCee's brother Siddharth and cousin Parineeti accompanied them. On Saturday night, a bash was held for Nick at Priyanka's Juhu home. Alia Bhatt, Srishti Behl and Mushtaq Shiekh were among those who attended.

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, 25, took the huge step of sharing a post on Instagram of Priyanka Chopra, 35, on Friday. In the video, which was actually an Instagram story, Priyanka can be seen walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline which was paired with a matching skirt. She can be seen smiling, which gets bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. His caption was 'her' followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this month, Priyanka met the singer's extended family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.

