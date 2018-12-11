Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on a Honeymoon in Oman

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has checked into the Six Senses Zighy Bay resort located in the country's Musandam peninsula

After attending the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed for Oman for their honeymoon. The couple has checked into the Six Senses Zighy Bay resort located in the country's Musandam peninsula. Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a story of a heart drawn in the sand which read "NJ and PCJ [sic]". It is said to be a short getaway as the duo is slated to be back for the Ambani wedding ceremony tomorrow.

A day ago, Nick Jonas shared a picture from his Christian wedding on Instagram to celebrate one week of marriage. In the picture, the much-in-love Nick-Priyanka can be seen cutting their 7-tier wedding cake with a sword-like knife as their friends and family watch on.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two elaborate ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals. Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a mehndi (henna) ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to dress in a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery, while Nick looked every bit a 'desi-dulha' in a golden sherwani.

