Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas out on another honeymoon to the beaches of Caribbean

After wrapping up their wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed to Oman for a honeymoon

Ever since they tied the knot over a month ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been logging airmiles. After wrapping up their wedding festivities, they headed to Oman for a honeymoon. They spent Christmas in London and ushered in 2019 at Verbier, Switzerland. Now, the duo is said to be honeymooning in the Caribbean. Yesterday, snapshots of the two stepping out of a plane did the rounds of social media.

The newly-weds were on a skiing vacation and shared many photographs from there. On the New Year's eve, PeeCee shared a picture on Instagram with her husband, where they are seen sharing a sweet kiss as they welcome 2019.

Post marriage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become quite active than before on social media and keeps her fans updated with important happenings in her life.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, and Hollywood films, Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be described as the biggest international wedding to take place in India. Their wedding went on to become the second most googled wedding of the year, close on the heels of the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

