Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stealing a kiss mid-concert is aww-dorable!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is one that resonates with everyone. They're the kind of couple who give us relationship goals no matter what they're doing - be it chilling together post-concert or just hanging out with their fam.

Now, in a video that has gone viral, 'Prick' as Priyanka likes to call herself and Nick, have given us yet another reason to adore them. In the video, you can see Nick Jonas giving wifey Priyanka a sweet kiss right in the middle of the concert. How cute is that! Check out the video below:

The Jonas Brothers and their wives are one big family and they love hanging out together. While Kevin Jonas kisses his wife Danielle, Nick kisses Priyanka, Joe must surely have wished to have his wife, actress Sophie Turner, at the concert to kiss!

Priyanka Chopra tries to attend every Jonas Brothers concert to support her husband and his brothers. Here's the Quantico actress cheering Nick on:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's latest movie outing, The Sky Is Pink did fairly good business at the box office. The Sky Is Pink managed to earn only Rs 2.50 crore on its first day. The movie is facing competition from hits like Joker and War. Shonali Bose's film is the true story of a couple, which is narrated by their teenage daughter - Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

