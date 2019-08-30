Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be seen together in an ad

hollywood

This is first time Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be seen together in a commercial, which is said to be for a tequila brand.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas

It's busy times for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer husband Nick Jonas. Though she is shooting for the superhero flick, We Can Be Heroes, and Nick is busy with his tour, the couple took time off to shoot for a brand endorsement.

This is the first time they will be seen together in a commercial, which is said to be for a tequila brand. A monochrome still from the shoot has found its way online where PeeCee and Nick are sitting by the sea with their glasses in hand.

Recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met up with pop diva Mariah Carey. What's more, Mariah took to Instagram to share a photo with the couple. She captioned the image as: "starting a new band... lol" while tagging the Jonases in it.

View this post on Instagram starting a new band... lol @priyankachopra @nickjonas A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) onAug 29, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

Wouldn't it be exciting if they did indeed start a band together? Priyanka looks chic in a satin yellow belted mini dress, while Mariah looks radiant as ever in a black embroidered outfit.

Priyanka had met Mariah previously when Nick arranged the meeting to mark a year of when they officially started dating. Priyanka had seemed extremely excited with the meet-up and had shared a picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and will hit theatres in October 2019.

Also read: VMA 2019: Priyanka Chopra photoshops herself into an awkward picture of husband Nick Jonas

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates