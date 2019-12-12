Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to executive produce pre-wedding dance competition

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are all set to be a part of an unscripted Sangeet Project, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition called the sangeet. The couple will executive produces as well as appear on the dance competition. Amazon Studios has greenlit the untitled series and is produced by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz's Alfred Street Industries, Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, and Jonas' Image 32.

The sangeet is a fun dance and music event that takes place the night before the wedding, and brings the two families together in a night of revelry. Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony played a significant role and led up to their wonderful wedding ceremony in December 2018. Casting for the dance series is currently underway with filming to take place in 2020.

The untitled series is touted to be a celebration of love, marriage and music, and brings together families through dance. The engaged couples who take part in the show will come from different cultural backgrounds and places. Each episode will follow the journey of one couple along with their families, the wedding party, friends, as they prepare for the big day with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.

"We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding. The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage," said Priyanka Chopra.

"The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend," Nick Jonas continued. "Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life."

"The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we're excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Sangeet Project is produced by Amazon Studios and Alfred Street Industries. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre, and Nina Anand Aujla will serve as executive producers.

