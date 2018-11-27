Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to give something special as their wedding return gift

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set for their nuptials. The couple has thought of something really unique as their wedding's return gift

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding is everything one has to look out for. While Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani zeroed downed at Italy's Lake Come for their respective weddings; 'desi' girl Priyanka Chopra, who has made India proud abroad, chose Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace for her special day with American singer Nick Jonas.

The duo is reportedly set to walk down the aisle in the first week of December and has planned something really special as a return gift. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have decided to gift a silver coin with their names initials 'NP' engraved on it, and a carving of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on the other side of the coin. As per sources, the coin is specially handcrafted by a famous jeweller from Mumbai.

Although Priyanka has tasted the waters of the foreign ocean, she is still thick to her roots. Nick Jonas shared a picture on his Instagram story in which he can be seen posing alongside his lady love, brother Joe Jonas, his to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner, and Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, among others. He captioned the post as 'Mumbai nights'.



Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's party in Mumbai. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/nickjonas.

Later, the bride and groom-to-be threw a dinner party for their close friends at Estella in Juhu. Seen at the party was brother Siddharth Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Nick's brother Joe Jonas and fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner reached Mumbai on Monday.

The wedding invitations have already been sent out, and interestingly, the 'Mary Kom' actor has replaced 'Shaadi ke ladoos' with macaroons. The 36-year-old star shared snaps of the invitations on her official Instagram account a few days ago.

The duo stopped by at the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States. Priyanka and her beau confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement bash.

