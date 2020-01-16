Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to unite for the album, What A Man Gotta Do

Ever since the new decade has begun, people have been talking about all the actors who left an impression with their films and performances. But they unintentionally forgot to talk about one actor who nearly owned the decade and that's Priyanka Chopra. The last half-a-decade, in particular, has been a rollicking ride for the star.

It all started in 2015 when she signed ABC Production's TV series Quantico, and then began the journey of global domination. And her lavish wedding with Nick Jonas became the talk of the town, all over. And now, she's all set to feature in his next music album, What A Man Gotta Do, and we cannot wait to see their sizzling chemistry.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared the first look and wrote- I'm risky... he's the business. Coming soon. Take a look right here:

Not only Nick and Priyanka, all the Jonas Brothers and their respective wives are bringing back the era of the '80s with this single. This is indeed an ambitious idea and let's see how well the album is received. The actress was also in the news recently as she was signed to star with Richard Madden in Russo Brothers' series, Citadel.

And she's also a part of Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Last year, she also did the Bollywood weepie, The Sky Is Pink, which received tremendous appreciation from the critics as well as the audiences. Well, this is truly the best time to be Priyanka Chopra!

