Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look stylish in cool sunglasses

Priyanka Chopra flew into California over the weekend where Nick Jonas is promoting his new album, Right Now

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance after their engagement at a beachfront celebrity hangout in Malibu. The two stopped for brunch, twinning in similar sunglasses. Snapshots of the two walking out of the restaurant hand-in-hand were shared by fan groups. PeeCee flew into California over the weekend where Nick is promoting his new album, Right Now.

Nick Jonas released a new song Right Now, on Friday (August 24), and it has left everyone awwing to its romantic lyrics. While Nick is head-over-heels for future Mrs Jonas - Priyanka Chopra, the lyrics of Nick's new song has caught everyone's attention.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on August 18, and the duo made their relationship public. The couple made it official with a Roka ceremony that was followed by an engagement bash in the evening, and the party continued till wee hours.

Talking about the wedding rumours, Priyanka Chopra's mother had told a daily, "They haven't decided on a wedding date yet. It's too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it, and when they want it."

