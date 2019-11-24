Priyanka Chopra and Vaani Kapoor dancing on the song Ghungroo will make your weekend

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff coming together for the first time in Siddharth Anand's War, there was another major attraction about the action-packed potboiler, and it was the song Ghungroo, fantastically choreographed and breathtakingly filmed on Roshan and the leading lady, Vaani Kapoor. It happens to be one of the most popular tracks of the year and one of the major highlights of the film.

And not only the fans, but even Bollywood actors also cannot contain their excitement when this song plays at any party. And that's exactly what happened recently when Priyanka Chopra and Vaani Kapoor met at a bash thrown by ace publicist Rohini Iyer. The two actresses danced on the aforementioned song as if no one was watching. But we were, and even we couldn't help but groove to the beats of the thunderous track.

Have a look at the video right here:

The bash was a star-studded affair and was attended by The Who's who of Bollywood like Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Bharucha took to her Instagram account and shared a power-packed selfie. She wrote- In the talent of the most talented women last night, take a look:

Tahira Kashyap also shared a picture and wrote- Smiling faces, happy people. Check it out:

Coming to Vaani, she now gears up for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra and releasing on July 31, 2020. As far as Chopra is concerned, she will next be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

