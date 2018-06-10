Priyanka Chopra apologises after facing backlash for her recent Quantico episode

Priyanka Chopra posted an apology after facing severe criticism for being a part of the storyline that showed India in a negative light

Priyanka Chopra has had to face the wrath of the netizens for a recent episode in the Quantico series. The episode titled, The Blood of Romeo had an 'Indian Nationalists' terror plotline and a lot of Indian fans criticized the desi girl for being a part of the storyline that showed India in a negative light.

Now, Priyanka Chopra has taken Twitter to apologise for hurting the sentiments of people, which, she said was never her intention. "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of 'Quantico' That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change," she tweeted.

I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018



A day ago, the show's production company, ABC had issued a statement on the same topic and apologised for dwelling on a "complex political issue". "The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it," tweeted news agency ANI.

The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico pic.twitter.com/Artb8aP1f0 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

The producers asked the people to not individually target Priyanka Chopra as she isn't creatively involved with the show.

Priyanka portrays an FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico, which is in its final stages. She becomes the first Indian actress to play a vital role in an American television show.

