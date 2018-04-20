Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for featuring in TIME's most influential list

The list, now in its fifteenth year, recognizes the activism, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals



Priyanka Chopra

People around the world have been showering love and wishes on global star Deepika Padukone as she is the only Indian actress to feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World. Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to congratulate the Padmaavat star and Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has also been named in the list this year.

So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 19, 2018

'So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent,' wrote Priyanka Chopra, who was among the 100 most influential people list in 2016.

Deepika Padukone's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-star, Vin Diesel, who wrote her piece in the feature, said, 'So often in the entertainment industry we deal in stereotypes, and people get stuck in certain markets. Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world.'

Deepika and Priyanka co-starred in the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani, which also starred Ranveer Singh. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was a critical and commercial success and went on to garner several awards.

The list, now in its fifteenth year, recognizes the activism, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals. Other actresses to make it to the list this year are Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe among others.

Also read - Bharat: Priyanka Chopra gives a 'desi' response to Salman Khan's jibe on her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever