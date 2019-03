Priyanka Chopra excited over Women in the World Summit

hollywood

Wanda Sykes, Judy Gold and Amber Ruffin will also take the stage together to talk about working in the world of comedy

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to engaging in interesting conversations at the 2019 Women in the World Summit, which will also be attended by Brie Larson and Ashley Judd.

Priyanka has been added to the star-studded list of speakers at the event. She will be interviewed on stage by Women in the World founder Tina Brown and will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur.

"Excited to be a part of the 10th Women in the World and sharing the stage with these phenomenal women," Priyanka tweeted on Friday. "Thank you Tina Brown for having me. Looking forward to the conversations."

The line-up for the event, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at Lincoln Centre here on April 10-12, also includes Cindy McCain, Susan Rice, Stacey Abrams, Jill Soloway, Bryan Cranston and Anna Wintour with a keynote address from Oprah Winfrey, reports variety.com.

Themes for the summit revolve around battling misinformation, advancing the #MeToo movement, preserving journalism and other progressive topics.

