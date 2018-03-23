Priyanka Chopra had never seen this family photo of hers 'until now'

Priyanka Chopra found a throwback photo of hers with mother Madhu Chopra and late father Dr. Ashok Chopra. The actress says that she hadn't seen this photo until now



Priyanka Chopra shared this throwback photo on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra got her hands on a really old family picture, wherein, we see a baby Priyanka Chopra in mother Madhu Chopra's arms and late father Dr. Ashok Chopra. Seemingly, the photo was taken when Priyanka was just a few months old. Well, the actress is completely unrecognisable as a toddler.

"Major throwback. Mommy daddy and baby me.. I'd never seen this picture until now. The sketch behind us was made by my dad. Besides being a surgeon he was an extremely creative man. Digging the 'stache dad," this is what Priyanka Chopra wrote.

The black-and-white photo received zillions of likes in a span of just a few hours. The global girl often gives a sneak-peak into her family by sharing some really old memories on desired occasions.

This is one of the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai and will begin work on her upcoming film, based on the life of astronaut Kalpana Chawla in the next month. Co-incidently, Shah Rukh Khan too will start prepping for Rakesh Sharma biopic. When original choice Aamir Khan was on board for the Sharma biopic, there was talk that PeeCee would play his wife. We hope the two space sagas do not collide at the box office as well.

