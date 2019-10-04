Priyanka Chopra has a mad cricket-loving family

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is a big fan of cricket."My father used to love cricket. So, whenever there was a tournament, we would watch it together. If I used to get up from my seat during the match, and an Indian player hit a six, I was made to keep standing for some time. Cricket was a big thing at my place. My uncle has played Ranji Trophy cricket so it’s kind of a mad cricket-loving family," she said.

Priyanka also recalled her wedding day when Team Bride and Team Groom played a cricket match. "My cousins are cricket fans, so during my wedding as well, we played cricket by dividing everyone into Team Bride and Team Groom. Nick [husband] is a great baseball player, but the two sports are different, so obviously, Team Bride won," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever