Priyanka Chopra has a special invite for Pari's special one

The assistant director is seen in one of the snapshots with Parineeti Chopra, which has gone viral

Parineeti Chopra and boyfriend Charit Desai

Parineeti Chopra's rumoured boyfriend, Charit Desai, has been part of Priyanka Chopra's pre-wedding festivities.'

The assistant director is seen in one of the snapshots with Pari (below), which has gone viral. This has further fuelled speculation about the two. Mum's the word for Pari but a picture is worth a thousand words.

According to various reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be tying the knot on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already registered for a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse. The couple was keen to do the paperwork before their December 2 nuptials in India. PeeCee and Nick's wedding festivities will start from November 30 at the Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra and her beau confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement bash.

PeeCee has apparently agreed to be part of the première of her production venture, Pahuna, set to take place on December 6 in Sikkim. The film's director Pakhi Tyrewala confirms the news to mid-day stating, "The première was scheduled before her marriage dates were finalised. She could have altered the dates, but she and her mother decided to attend it. This reflects their professionalism." A source reveals that Chopra is even likely to invite Jonas for the event.

