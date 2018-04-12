Priyanka Chopra has 'insightful' conversation with PM Modi

Bollywood actress and Unicef goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra sought PM Narendra Modi's support for being a patron for the Partners' Forum, to be held in the capital in December



Priyanka Chopra and PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Bollywood actress and Unicef goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an "insightful" and "positive" conversation on making healthcare accessible for women, children and adolescents in the country. Priyanka on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of herself with Modi, Health Minister J.P. Nadda and former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet.

She sought Modi's support for being a patron for the Partners' Forum, to be held in the capital in December. "The aim is very important - the improvement and transformation of access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030," she wrote on Instagram, referring to the Partners' Forum, which will be attended by over 1,200 delegates from more than 92 countries.

Of her discussion with Modi, Priyanka wrote: "It was an insightful, positive conversation which was very heartening and inspiring because of the personal commitment of everyone at the meeting. We covered a lot of ground from the various efforts being taken by individual countries and partners to building a collective environment that could help propel the change we seek for a better world." She is looking forward to what is being set in motion.

