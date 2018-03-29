Priyanka Chopra impresses the fashion police abroad

Mar 29, 2018, 09:39 IST | The Hitlist Team

Besides making waves in the international cinema circuit, Priyanka Chopra is also impressing the fashion police abroad

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Besides making waves in the international cinema circuit, Priyanka Chopra is also impressing the fashion police abroad. The star features on the cover of Elle Canada's May edition. The official Twitter handle of the fashion magazine shared the cover, and wrote, "Priyanka Chopra is our May 2018 cover star! Here's a sneak peek."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

priyanka choprahollywood news
Go to top