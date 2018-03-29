Priyanka Chopra impresses the fashion police abroad

Besides making waves in the international cinema circuit, Priyanka Chopra is also impressing the fashion police abroad



Priyanka Chopra

Besides making waves in the international cinema circuit, Priyanka Chopra is also impressing the fashion police abroad. The star features on the cover of Elle Canada's May edition. The official Twitter handle of the fashion magazine shared the cover, and wrote, "Priyanka Chopra is our May 2018 cover star! Here's a sneak peek."

.@priyankachopra is our May 2018 cover star! To read the full interview, look out for the issue on newsstands April 9th. For now here's a sneak peek https://t.co/bInARjSGNd pic.twitter.com/UnLdZybhq3 — ELLE Canada (@ElleCanada) 27 March 2018

