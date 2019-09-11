Priyanka Chopra in love with Nick Jonas' 'Midway' look

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are known for their social media PDA. From being all mushy on Instagram to appreciating and supporting each other on their successes, we have seen this IT couple setting the stage ablaze with their love and affection.

Now, once again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is impressed by her husband and singer Nick Jonas' look as Bruno P Gaido from his upcoming film Midway. The American singer on Tuesday evening unveiled his look from the film on Instagram. In the image, he is sporting a moustache, pilot headgear and attire for war, leaving Bollywood's "Desi girl" completely smitten.

"Bruno P. Gaido. A WWII gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway. The film is based on the real-life events that took place in the Battle of Midway in 1942 between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II. It is helmed by Roland Emmerich.

Speaking of Priyanka Chopra's work commitments, the actress will be next seen opposite Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar in The Sky In Pink. The trailer, which released on September 10, highlights the life of Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira), who becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

The Sky Is Pink narrates the love story of PC and Farhan spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter. The Shonali Bose-directorial marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years.

Shonali Bose, the director of the film said in an interview with mid-day: "I have always had an umbilical cord stretching between me and my actors in my prior movies. But in this film, that cord was the most intense it has ever been. I had an emotional and honest relationship with my actors. Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit [Saraf] have surpassed my expectations with their performances."

Also Read: The Sky Is Pink trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's journey is heart-wrenching

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates