Priyanka Chopra is elated as she gets awarded at the Marrakech Film Festival

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Priyanka Chopra made her big Bollywood debut in 2003 with Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and ever since then, has continuously worked tenaciously to carve her own niche and make her own place in this fickle industry where careers are made and ended overnight. She knew she would survive, and she did.

But her journey in this industry goes way before her Bollywood debut. She was crowned the Miss World in 2000, and that was her first step towards fame and fortune. And given her tireless journey in the fraternity, she was recently awarded at the Marrakech Film Festival for her contribution to Cinema. And the lady was expectedly elated and ecstatic.

She took to her Instagram account and shared this heartening news with all her fans and wrote- To think my career started 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakech Film Festival. Take a look at her post right here:

Wait, there's more, she was also awarded by UNICEF for her philanthropy and that happens to be another feather in her cap. She posted not one but as many as three posts to share her feelings, here's the first one:

In the second post, she wrote- I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this journey. Have a look at her post right here:

And then came her speech where she shared her views on Philanthropy. She said it has gone beyond just funding projects. Do listen:

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao that will premiere on Netflix soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates