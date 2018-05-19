Priyanka Chopra is off to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Priyanka Chopra is slated to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor



On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took off from Los Angeles "for some crazy 10 days of travelling" as she wrote on Twitter. PeeCee is slated to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor today. The actor is said to have a fitting session with London-based designer Philip Treacy — a clear hint that she will be wearing one of his creations at the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra's next Marathi venture is titled Paani and the actress-producer announced earlier this week, that the film is based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue. She said: "This is what I had envisioned when starting Purple Pebble Pictures -- A platform for good stories and new talent. 'Paani' is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue."

Priyanka's Quantico will not be getting a fourth season. The network ABC has opted to cancel the terrorism drama. Its season 3 finale will now serve as the series ender, according to reports. Quantico was a breakout when it debuted in 2015, setting delayed viewing lift records. But with its dense narrative and heavy serialisation, the series started to lose momentum in the second half of its first season and continued to see declines through season 2 and into season 3.

It came down-to-the-wire last May for the drama series when it scored a last-minute abbreviated season 3 renewal with a reduced license fee and new creative under a new showrunner. Created by Joshua Safran, the show starred Priyanka as Alex Parrish -- an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.

