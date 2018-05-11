Priyanka Chopra is Summer ready!

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her all ready for the summer



After setting the red carpet ablaze at the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra seemed to be in a mood to chill yesterday. She stepped out in a printed Emilio Pucci number. Fans found it ghastly and its price (over a lakh) even more. But what they digged were the cat-eye glasses. They wished she had worn them and taken a long, hard look in the mirror before stepping out. Also posted a couple of more pictures, looks like she is enjoying the summer:

Donning a Ralph Lauren velvet evening gown, Priyanka Chopra was in sync with this year's theme-- 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' at the Met Gala. Priyanka continued to wow the world media at the Met Gala after-party in New York. After her velvet gown and ornate hood red carpet appearance, PeeCee stunned in a figure-hugging outfit. She chose black and gold faux leather pants with a knotted blacktop. A sling bag, blood red lips and golden hoops complimented her look.

