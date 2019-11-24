Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Can't dare to sing in front of him

Despite several singles under her belt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas claims she never wants to sing a duet with singer-husband Nick Jonas. While she has featured in his music videos, crooning along with the expert is not something she imagines doing. "I love music, but I don't have that kind of education in the field," explains Chopra on Zee TV's latest musical chat show, Pro Music Countdown.

Chopra, who is the first guest on the show, says that she "won't dare to sing in front of him". And adds that music is something she enjoys, "He's a child prodigy, he makes songs, writes lyrics and composes music. I just like music; hence I will never try a duet with him."

The Sky Is Pink actor goes on to reveal in the Siddharth Kanan-hosted show, that Jonas does a special performance for her "every morning". She says, "Every morning as I wake up, I don't have to turn on the radio because he is playing the piano and singing for me live."

The chat show goes on air today.

