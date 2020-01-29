Priyanka Chopra Jonas in talks to join Matrix 4; to share screen with Keanu Reeves

After her sizzling entry in Grammys 2020 with the much-talked navel-grazing look, Priyanka Chopra is back making headlines with a punch! Now, the actress is once stealing the limelight, and this time, one can't stop but praise her new venture. As per the news portal Variety, Desi Girl is in talks with the makers of Matrix and likely, she will be a part of the fourth instalment of this dystopian sci-fi.

The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. She'll join the previously announced Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about her role in the film are yet to be disclosed by the team. The cast of Matrix 4 has been in fight training for weeks for production start, which will begin in Northern California anytime soon.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the work front, was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar. The actress kickstarted the year with a new music video What A Man Gotta Do, along with hubby Nick Jonas. Apart from The White Tiger, as her digital film alongside Rajkummar Rao, she has also signed for Russo Brothers' Amazon Series, Citadel.

Speaking of The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

On the other hand, The Sky Is Pink was based on the life of the motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits. This character is played by Zaira Wasim. Chopra and Akhtar play her parents and Rohit Saraf her brother.

