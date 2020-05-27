Priyanka Chopra Jonas is zoom meeting ready; opts for track pants

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in California, along with her American singer husband Nick Jonas, shared a hilarious post about the lockdown trend - work from home. The actress was seen wearing a pretty peach shirt, which she paired with a casual jacket, and she was all set to attend the zoom meeting.

Priyanka Chopra's look was extremely impressive, why, you ask? Desi Girl paired her look with a pair of track pants. She completed her look with well-primed hair and sliders. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Zoom meeting lewk! â ð A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 26, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

This isn't the first time PeeCee has entertained her social media followers with her humour. The Baywatch actress has time and again left her fans laughing out loud over her antiques. As the world is facing the lockdown period, she is also following the protocol and being safe at home along with Nick.

Ever since the lockdown, the 37-year-old actor is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, United States. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending quality time with each other. From taking piano lessons from Nick to cuddling with the American singer, Priyanka Chopra is doing it all!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim among many others. She will next be seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

