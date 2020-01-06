Priyanka Chopra Jonas oozes oomph at Golden Globe awards 2020

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Pics/AFP

At this year's 77th Golden Globe Awards, almost 1,300 Hollywood guests were served with a plant-based feast for the pre-show dinner at the historic Beverly Hilton Hotel. From Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, many Hollywood celebrities were snapped walking the red carpet event hosted at Beverly Hills, California.

Speaking of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actress attended the awards ceremony with husband Nick Jonas, and oh my, the lady sure made heads turn in her bodycon gown. Dressed in a pink off-shoulder gown, Priyanka was spotted showing off her chic side. She completed her outfit with wavy tresses and a diamond-studded neckpiece. Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes Awards. Pic/AFP

While we can't take our eyes off the actress, Nick Jonas too looked dapper in his black tuxedo. Talking about their personal life, Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018, and they keep on sharing loved-up posts on social media.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Farhan Akhtar-starrer The Sky Is Pink. Now, she is all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix film The White Tiger. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, which is the second part of the revamped Jumanji franchise. The movie also features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, while Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are new additions to the cast.

Jumanji: The Next Level picks up where 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle left off. But there is one difference. The twist is that the grandfathers (played by DeVito and Glover) of the two original players get transported into the game as Johnson and Hart's avatars.

