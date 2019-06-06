Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas puts 'sultry in summer' with this backless saree

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shot for a magazine, and the actress was seen donning a sequin saree with a backless blouse

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram handle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who sizzled the Cannes red carpet with her glamorous avatar, shot for a magazine in the West. The actress opted for an ethnic Indian attire, where she added the twist of West. Grooving to the beats, Priyanka's video of dancing to the tunes behind the scenes of the photoshoot has taken the internet by storm.

For the shoot, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a Tarun Tahilani ensemble. Sharing her experience shooting for the same, she wrote: "Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn't go out of style when the seasons change. The 'Saree' is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I'm wearing one. I'm so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi [sic]"

Priyanka posted the video as her Instagram story, and her fans couldn't keep calm while watching Desi Girl having her own fun during the shoot. The magazine also shared in the interview on its Instagram account, which gives a few glimpses of her fun day on the shoot.

The 36-year-old actor opened up about the hate the couple have received over their 10-year-age gap in her interview with InStyle as cited by E! News. "People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it," she told the magazine.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only negativity the 'Quantico' star and her husband have received.

