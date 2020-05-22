Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Tinka Tinka memory will make you feel nostalgic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently under the lockdown in California, along with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress has been sharing some pretty pictures from her family time in the United States, and we can't get enough. Now, PeeCee has posted a video, where she is singing one of her popular songs from the film Karam (2005).

Priyanka also shared a sweet memory from the film. She wrote, "Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! [sic]"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was Priyanka's comeback film in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of the motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits.

During the lockdown period, Priyanka Chopra has been spending quality time with Nick, and their social media posts say it all. The actress also took piano lessons from her loving husband.

