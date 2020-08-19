Priyanka Chopra Jonas' trip to the lakes of California will leave you with envy!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas left India after their elaborate Holi celebration. The duo returned to their US home and have been under the lockdown. During the self-quarantine period, the actress has completed her memoir, and the print version is already out. It seems like PeeCee is on fire! She has not let the pandemic affect her professional as well as personal life.

Speaking about Priyanka and her house in the US, the actress was out for a small trip to the lakes of California. We can't get enough from the picture shared by Baajirao Mastani actress on social media. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Mother nature’s medicine. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onAug 18, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

Dressed in a pretty white outfit, her statement jewellery will make you miss your getting-ready days and leaving the house without second thoughts in your mind. The actress has been spending quality time with hubby Nick, and she has been posting loved-up pictures on Instagram, spreading positivity and love.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' professional journey is a force to reckon with! Priyanka forayed into the entertainment industry when she was 17 after winning the title of Miss India and later grabbing the Miss World in the following year.

Besides acting in several Bollywood movies such as Aitraaz, Barfi!, 7 Khoon Maaf and Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka earned acclaim for her work as Alex Parrish on ABC's show Quantico, becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. She made her Hollywood debut as antagonist Victoria Leeds in Seth Gordon's action-comedy Baywatch and followed it up with A Kid Like Jake co-starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes.

The actor's future projects include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger, Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes, thriller series Citadel and much-anticipated Matrix 4. Priyanka also has a production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, under which she produces global TV and film content.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra on the lockdown: I'm asthmatic and my husband's diabetic, so we have to be more careful

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news