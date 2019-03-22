Priyanka Chopra Jonas: We give precedence to women and their choices

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra on tennis superstar Serena Williams joining her as an investor in networking-cum-dating app

Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams

Their excellence in their respective fields aside, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and tennis superstar Serena Williams have another shared passion — over the years, the two have actively championed the cause of women empowerment. So, it hardly comes as a surprise that the holder of 23 Grand Slam titles has now invested in Chopra's networking and dating app, Bumble. The athlete has stepped in as an investor and advisor of the Bumble Fund, the app's fund that primarily backs start-ups led by women of colour.

Talking to mid-day, Chopra said that Williams has been a trailblazer in the world of tennis, making her a natural fit for the brand that believes in creating opportunities for women. "I love the idea of empowering women so that they are able to, within the comforts of their homes and safety of whatever their environment is, take charge of their future. Not just their love life but also the opportunities that they want to create. It gives precedence to women and their choices."

Williams — considered one of the greatest female tennis players of all time — previously featured in a commercial, titled #InHerCourt, for the networking app. She has reportedly invested in 30 companies through her own platform, Serena Ventures.

