Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes 'J Sister' a happy one year anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a sweet bond with Sophie Turner, her sister-in-law. The duo often steals the limelight when together partying or just chilling with the family. The crazy J-sisters have time and again confessed how they like each other's company. Sophie, who is pregnant, celebrated her 1 year anniversary on June 30, 2020. Priyanka Chopra, just like any other sister, posted a sweet message wishing the mommy-to-be Sophie.

Sophie's baby bump pictures took social media by storm. In February, news broke that the couple were expecting their first child together, but they have yet to confirm it themselves. The duo, Jonas and Turner married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They held a second wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, over the summer.

Speaking of Priyanka Chopra, currently, due to coronavirus lockdown, the 37-year-old actor is staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, United States. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending quality time with each other. From taking piano lessons from Nick to cuddling with the American singer, Priyanka Chopra is doing it all!

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was Priyanka's comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ #wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onAug 7, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

Now, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress will be next seen in the documentary Happiness Continues. Her other Hollywood projects include We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Later, the actress will be making her digital debut as an actress and a producer with The White Tiger, a Netflix Original film. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in pivotal role among others.

Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which was based on the life of the teenage author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis in 2015.

