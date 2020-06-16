Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never shies away from talking about her family on social media. She has often said that she is very close to her mother Madhu Chopra and how she has been a great support. On Tuesday, the actress took to social media to wish her mother on her birthday. She also posted a video montage of their pictures together.

The video includes priceless pictures of the mother-daughter duo including their picture at Eiffel Tower, Madhu feeding her daughter a piece of cake and pictures of them from previous celebrations. Sharing the picture on her social media account, she wrote, "My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Heart suit Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @madhuchopra (sic)".

Last week, Priyanka had paid an emotional tribute to her father, Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. She went back in time by posting an old picture, which featured her father in his youth. "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day (sic)", the Don actor wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Priyanka had dug out an old picture of her parents in uniform and posted it on Instagram. She was recalling her parents' service in the Indian Army as America observed Memorial Day. She complimented the Memorial Day post by a note on how connected she feels to the military families as she also comes from an Army background. "Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that's why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world," she wrote in the caption. "Today let's think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday @madhumalati #LtcolAshokChopra," her caption further read.

Currently, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the 37-year-old actor is staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, United States. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending quality time with each other. From taking piano lessons with Nick to cuddling with the American singer, Priyanka Chopra is doing it all!

Speaking about her professional journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was Priyanka's comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years.

Now, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress will be next seen in the documentary Happiness Continues. Her other Hollywood projects include We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Later, the actress will be making her digital debut as an actress and a producer with The White Tiger, a Netflix Original film. It also stars Rajkummar Rao among others.

