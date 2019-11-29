Priyanka Chopra kept this condition in front of Nick Jonas before marriage

With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its next weekend primetime offering. The channel is all set to introduce a first-of-its-kind music countdown show called 'Pro Music Countdown' from November 24; the show is hosted by one of India's finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan. The show will present superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that's shaking the B-town!

In the first episode of the show featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the audience will get an insight into her childhood, her marriage to Nick Jonas and much more. In fact, in a first-of-its-kind revelation, Priyanka also confessed how she had kept a condition in front of husband Nick Jonas, warning him about the same, before getting married to him.

While talking about Nick's love for Indian food, PeeCee revealed, "He absolutely loves Indian food, especially Paneer, Dal and Naan. But I don't cook for him as I don't know to cook. I had told him before marriage itself, your mom is a great cook, but you aren't going to get that from here. I started our journey together with all honesty."

During the conversation with Siddharth Kanan, she even revealed how hubby Nick Jonas hasn't seen all her movies. In fact, he has just seen a couple of her movies, as Priyanka mentioned on Pro Music Countdown, "He hasn't seen a lot of my films. Actually, he has just seen Mary Kom and The Sky is Pink and he loved both of them."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates