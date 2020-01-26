Priyanka Chopra looks like a dream in her pre-Grammys look, shares sizzling pictures on Instagram!

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look. Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka is definitely leaving her fans in awe of her fashion statement.

Pre-Grammys, Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up. She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Pre-Grammys A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJan 25, 2020 at 6:39pm PST

Reacting to Priyanka's look, actress Mrunal Thakur commented: omg, so hot.

American actress Hilary Duff called her pretty. Actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted stunning on Priyanka's pictures. Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes of her makeup session.

The 62nd edition of the awards will take place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India)

