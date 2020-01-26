Priyanka Chopra looks like a dream in her pre-Grammys look, shares sizzling pictures on Instagram!
Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to dazzle the Grammys this year, shared her pre-Grammys look and her attire and aura will mesmerise you!
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look. Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka is definitely leaving her fans in awe of her fashion statement.
Pre-Grammys, Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up. She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.
Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to Priyanka's look, actress Mrunal Thakur commented: omg, so hot.
American actress Hilary Duff called her pretty. Actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted stunning on Priyanka's pictures. Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes of her makeup session.
The 62nd edition of the awards will take place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India)
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe