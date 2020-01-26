Search

Priyanka Chopra looks like a dream in her pre-Grammys look, shares sizzling pictures on Instagram!

Updated: Jan 26, 2020, 18:15 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to dazzle the Grammys this year, shared her pre-Grammys look and her attire and aura will mesmerise you!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look. Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka is definitely leaving her fans in awe of her fashion statement.

Pre-Grammys, Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up. She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.

Reacting to Priyanka's look, actress Mrunal Thakur commented: omg, so hot.

American actress Hilary Duff called her pretty. Actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted stunning on Priyanka's pictures. Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes of her makeup session.

The 62nd edition of the awards will take place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India)

