Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra cheers for Serena Williams at US Open

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the US Open tournament along with her mother Madhu Chopra. The mother-daughter arrived at the stadium to cheer Serena Williams. Congratulating the ace tennis player over her 100th victory, PeeCee shared a few pictures on Instagram in which is seen having a great time at the game with her mother.

The actress was seen wearing a pretty floral dress to attend the US Open. Priyanka Chopra completed her look with a grey coloured blazer and hair tied up. While mommy Madhu Chopra opted for a basic top, which she paired with a white blazer and black pants to attend the tournament.

Recently the 37-year-old actor landed herself in the middle of a controversy where she got Nick's age wrong on social media while praising him for his new fashion collaboration titled 'Tequila One.' She shared a picture of her star husband on Instagram to congratulate him on his new venture. In the post, she referred to him as 27, although he is 26. "So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose directorial 'Sky is Pink' while Nick is currently busy with his 'Happiness Begins Tour' along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. The Sky is Pink is a love story of a couple -Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar), told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Apart from this, Priyanka has also signed a Netflix film 'The White Tiger' where the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Filming for The White Tiger will begin this fall in India. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora, while Ramin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes) who is also writing the screenplay for the film, will be taking the director's chair as well. Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer.

Speaking about her next project with Netflix, Chopra Jonas said: "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together."

Speaking on his role in the film, Rao said, "It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!"

Also Read: Nick Jonas defends wife Priyanka Chopra, says she knows his age

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates