Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas come to town for Jaden Smith?

hollywood

Sources say couple to attend music fest in Pune next month to cheer for rapper

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. (Right) Jaden Smith

After globe-trotting over the past two months, newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are rumoured to be India-bound. The couple, we hear, is expected to attend the VH1 SuperSonic 2019 festival that is slated for February 16 and 17. Turns out, the two have cleared their schedule to fly down to Pune to cheer for Jaden Smith in his maiden performance in India.

A source reveals, "The music festival will see an incredible line-up of artistes, including American DJ Marshmello, British music producer and DJ Bonobo, and Will Smith's rapper son. Nick and Jaden have been close friends, the two bond over their shared passion for music.

Considering the music festival marks Jaden's debut gig in the country, Nick and Priyanka decided to be by his side on his big day and root for him. There was the talk of Nick performing at the event, but there is no truth to those rumours. Priyanka will make it a work-cum-pleasure trip; during her short stay in India, she might take the opportunity to read a few scripts and discuss future projects."

