Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look adorable at Akash Ambani's pre-engagement bash

Priyanka wore a bright red sari from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and paired it with a golden blouse, bracelet and a pair of earrings, while Nick complimented her in a blue suit

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Akash Ambani's engagement bash

Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she arrived with rumoured beau, Nick Jonas at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's star-studded party, hosted for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. The rumoured couple, who have been making public appearances together lately, made an entry at the venue and also posed for the cameras.

Priyanka wore a bright red sari from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and paired it with a golden blouse, bracelet and a pair of earrings. While Nick complimented her in a blue suit.

Priyanka and Jonas joined the party, which was attended by other Bollywood bigwigs such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and others. The star-studded party was held at the Ambani residence Antilla in south Mumbai.

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture from the Mehendi ceremony of the couple.

Akash proposed to Shloka couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. Their engagement ceremony will be held on Saturday while the wedding date is yet to be finalised.

Priyanka and Nick 'secretly' landed in India last week. The two have been romantically linked ever since they walked the 2017 MET Gala red carpet together.

Also Read: Is Priyanka Chopra the reason why Demi Lovato unfollowed Nick Jonas?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates