Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' marriage has left Demi Lovato annoyed?

The Sorry Not Sorry singer had earlier unfollowed Nick Jonas on Instagram due to his growing proximity with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas' close pal, American singer Demi Lovato, is said to be upset with him as she was not invited for his wedding. The Sorry Not Sorry singer had earlier unfollowed Nick on Instagram due to his growing proximity with Priyanka Chopra.



Demi Lovato

Demi has been Nick's long-time tourmate and they have collaborated on several songs. Reportedly, she has made her displeasure known to Nick. When she had overdosed, he had asked fans to pray for her recovery.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place earlier this month at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar.

The Right Now singer, who surpassed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as GQ's Most Stylish Man of 2018, also shared his excitement upon winning the title, on his Instagram account. "May the style gods be ever in your favour next year," Nick wrote as he paid tribute to those stars whom he beat.

According to GQ, Nick won this year's title after beating out 64 other stylish men in a vote from fans.

