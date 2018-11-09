Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas obtain marriage license

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Seems like, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one step closer to tying the knot. According to The Blast, the couple recently obtained a marriage license in the United States (US), reports People magazine. Priyanka and Nick stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the necessary paperwork.

In August, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement celebration.

Priyanka's bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Achari recently hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York City. It was attended by all her family members and close friends and the actor looked all excited and happy during the bash.

Last week, the bride-to-be was joined by her cousin Parineeti Chopra and her future sister-in-law and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner, among others, as they headed to Amsterdam to enjoy Priyanka's final days as a bachelorette. Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will get married in Jodhpur in December.

