Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out in style

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently stepped out in style for the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during the New York Fashion Week and won million hearts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Pic: Instagram/@nickjonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas are the new power couple in town, and their recent pictures are proof of the same!

The couple recently stepped out in style for the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during the New York Fashion Week and won million hearts. Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old unveiled a stunning candid shot of him and Priyanka hand in hand.

In the picture, the 'Quantico' star can be seen sporting a long-sleeve, floor-length gown, while her fiance chose a white tuxedo for the occasion.

After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement last month with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

Interestingly, speculations about something brewing between Priyanka and Nick began after the pair graced the 2017 MET Gala red carpet together in Ralph Lauren ensembles.

