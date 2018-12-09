Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Beautiful photos from ceremonies
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding translated through these beautiful pictures
Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish two-day ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2. The actress had both, Indian and a Christian wedding. Now that the wedding festivities are done, Priyanka has shared images of her family from the dreamy wedding that are no less than perfect.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared two images of the family - one from the Christian wedding and one from the Indian wedding. She captioned: "This is us. My family... Everyone in head to @ralphlauren- thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels by @chopard. And.. thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies [sic]."
View this post on Instagram
This is us. My family... Everyone in head to toe @ralphlauren - thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ by @chopard And...thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies ♥ï¸ÂÂ
Nick Jonas, too, shared the pictures on his Instagram account and thanked everyone, who helped in making their wedding day more special.
Here are some more pictures from their wedding ceremonies:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas ðÂÂÂÂ¹/ðÂÂÂÂ·: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
View this post on Instagram
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
Their first wedding reception was held in New Delhi on December 4 and was attended by many guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apparently, Priyanka Chopra will host a reception in Mumbai on December 20, 2018.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Reacts To The Cut Article: Don't Want To Give Publicity To Fools
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gear up for their Mumbai reception