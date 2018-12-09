Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Beautiful photos from ceremonies

Dec 09, 2018, 08:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding translated through these beautiful pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachoprajonas.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish two-day ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2. The actress had both, Indian and a Christian wedding. Now that the wedding festivities are done, Priyanka has shared images of her family from the dreamy wedding that are no less than perfect.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared two images of the family - one from the Christian wedding and one from the Indian wedding. She captioned: "This is us. My family... Everyone in head to @ralphlauren- thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels by @chopard. And.. thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies [sic]."


Nick Jonas, too, shared the pictures on his Instagram account and thanked everyone, who helped in making their wedding day more special.

Here are some more pictures from their wedding ceremonies:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Once upon a fairytale... @nickjonas Link in bio @people

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onDec 4, 2018 at 7:12am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

And forever starts now... âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onDec 4, 2018 at 4:36am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

And forever starts now... âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onDec 4, 2018 at 4:35am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas ðÂÂÂÂ¹/ðÂÂÂÂ·: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onDec 2, 2018 at 4:57am PST

Their first wedding reception was held in New Delhi on December 4 and was attended by many guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apparently, Priyanka Chopra will host a reception in Mumbai on December 20, 2018.

