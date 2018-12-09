Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Beautiful photos from ceremonies

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding translated through these beautiful pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachoprajonas.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish two-day ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2. The actress had both, Indian and a Christian wedding. Now that the wedding festivities are done, Priyanka has shared images of her family from the dreamy wedding that are no less than perfect.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared two images of the family - one from the Christian wedding and one from the Indian wedding. She captioned: "This is us. My family... Everyone in head to @ralphlauren- thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels by @chopard. And.. thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies [sic]."



Nick Jonas, too, shared the pictures on his Instagram account and thanked everyone, who helped in making their wedding day more special.

Here are some more pictures from their wedding ceremonies:

Their first wedding reception was held in New Delhi on December 4 and was attended by many guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apparently, Priyanka Chopra will host a reception in Mumbai on December 20, 2018.

