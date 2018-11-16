Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Denise and Paul Jonas to check on the preparations in Jodhpur

hollywood

Buzz is the celebrations will be held from November 30 to December 2. Last month, Nick and PeeCee had visited Jodhpur to select the venue. It is said the parents are keen to check on the preparations ahead of the big day

Priyanka Chopra, Denise Jonas and husband Paul Jonas

Word is that Nick Jonas' parents, Denise and Paul, will be flying down to Rajasthan shortly to oversee preparations for the wedding. Nick and fiancée Priyanka Chopra will tie the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already registered for a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse. The couple was keen to do the paperwork before their December 2 nuptials in India. The couple's wedding will be a private affair with only family and close pals in attendance. It is said the two will get married in separate ceremonies to honour each other's faith. There might be a get together on their arrival in Mumbai for PeeCee's close industry pals.

Another interesting gossip we heard was that the couple's wedding pictures will be sold to the highest bidder. Making moolah at the nuptials too?

On a lighter note, Priyanka and Nick, known for their mush and love, are nominated by mid-day for the category 'Lovestruck Jodi' in Jhakaas Awards 2018. Cast your vote and let the favourite celebrity win.

